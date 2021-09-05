Morgan Stanley Sells 28,824 Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.07% of Renren worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Renren by 141.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RENN opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Renren Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

