Morgan Stanley Sells 253,055 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,055 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VYGR shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $126.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

