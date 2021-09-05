Morgan Stanley Sells 13,790 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of NewMarket worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,561,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,938,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NewMarket by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NewMarket stock opened at $346.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.67 and a 200-day moving average of $350.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $432.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

