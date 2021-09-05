Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronit Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 15.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $8,837,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Shares of LPRO opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.