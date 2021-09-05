Morgan Stanley Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of NewMarket worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 844.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in NewMarket by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NewMarket by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEU opened at $346.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.67 and a 200-day moving average of $350.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

