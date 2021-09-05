Morgan Stanley Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100,304 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of VolitionRx worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in VolitionRx during the first quarter worth about $44,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in VolitionRx by 102.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.45. VolitionRx Limited has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 35,776.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VolitionRx Profile

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

