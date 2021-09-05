Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 212.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 7.27% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 937.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCM opened at $66.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $69.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.