Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPV. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 250,132 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VPV opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $13.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

