Morgan Stanley Cuts Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $46.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.80.

CPB stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

