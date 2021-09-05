MoonTrust Price Reaches $0.0000 (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, MoonTrust has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One MoonTrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $17,529.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00065017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00158714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00189297 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.25 or 0.07832094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,969.96 or 0.99300953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $494.47 or 0.00982624 BTC.

MoonTrust Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

