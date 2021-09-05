Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 986.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,797,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,301 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $502.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $504.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

