MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.20)-($1.13) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $805-811 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.35 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.06.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $507.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.04 and a 200-day moving average of $333.69. MongoDB has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $508.97.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total transaction of $12,576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $91,697,026.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

