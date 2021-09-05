Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 44.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,054 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

