Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report sales of $15.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $27.50 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $4.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $57.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $83.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,867,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,069,021. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 119,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $830,898.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,148,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 2,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 846,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 815,631 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,242 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,145,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 627,843 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,374,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 532,139 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

