Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $416.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.73. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $1,909,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,259,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,973,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,632,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

