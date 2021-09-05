MobileGo (MGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, MobileGo has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. MobileGo has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $73,672.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00061215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00015739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00124647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.04 or 0.00838049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047645 BTC.

MobileGo Profile

MGO is a coin. Its launch date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

