Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,855,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,302,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $154.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $154.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.