MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

MIXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. Research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

