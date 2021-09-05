Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
MSLOY stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.