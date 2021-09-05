Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MSLOY stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

