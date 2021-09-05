Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,505 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

Shares of TDY opened at $448.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $443.99 and a 200-day moving average of $423.97. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $301.76 and a one year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

