Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 47,589 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,589 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PPL by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

NYSE PPL opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.