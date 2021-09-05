Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPT. Truist lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $153.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $153.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

