Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,769 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,285,000 after purchasing an additional 228,727 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Shares of CZR opened at $103.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

