Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.87 Million Stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,716 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.34% of Veoneer worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.49. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Danske lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

