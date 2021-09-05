Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.21 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 8.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Xylem by 6.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 735,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,936 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Xylem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Xylem by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 63,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,527,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

XYL stock opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

