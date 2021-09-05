Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $455,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 81.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $131.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average of $117.33.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

