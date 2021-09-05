Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Issues Earnings Results

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%.

NASDAQ:MSON opened at $25.87 on Friday. Misonix has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Misonix by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Misonix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Misonix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSON. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

