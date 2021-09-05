MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $14.12

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.12, but opened at $13.78. MINISO Group shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 1,889 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of -14.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 1,801.7% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,653,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356,188 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,430,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,446,000 after buying an additional 3,203,988 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in MINISO Group by 5,893.4% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in MINISO Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,925,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,675,000. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

