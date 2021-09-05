Mining Core Coin Price Hits $0.0007 (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Mining Core Coin has a market capitalization of $22,508.17 and $44.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00153306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.73 or 0.00219771 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.22 or 0.07678087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,672.07 or 0.99854199 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.75 or 0.00969617 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

