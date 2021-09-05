Mining Core Coin (MCC) Price Up 29% Over Last 7 Days

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Mining Core Coin has a market capitalization of $22,506.68 and approximately $11.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded 29% higher against the dollar. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00064916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00155371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00188131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.49 or 0.07739413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,108.71 or 0.99861705 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $495.66 or 0.00987807 BTC.

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

