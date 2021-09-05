Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.43

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.43 and last traded at $70.53, with a volume of 7536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $233,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 15,156 shares in the company, valued at $786,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,432. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

