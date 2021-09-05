Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:MLSPF opened at $2.65 on Friday. Melrose Industries has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

