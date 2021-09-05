Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,220 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 14.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $244.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,352,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.13 and its 200 day moving average is $222.98. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

