Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $26.49 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $376.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,511,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,126,910. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

