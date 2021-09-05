Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 229.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,502 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after purchasing an additional 384,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $219,606.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,135,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.71. 899,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,693. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

