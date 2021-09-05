Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,096 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,646 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.8% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $666.59. 1,641,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,593. The stock has a market cap of $317.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $624.43 and a 200 day moving average of $539.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.85.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

