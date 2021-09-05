MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Jeff Sweetser Sells 8,000 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Sweetser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $354,139.24.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $313,680.00.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.