Mdex (MDX) Trading 16.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003388 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $134.59 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00066096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00161245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00208779 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.54 or 0.07849916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,171.20 or 1.00123427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00800335 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 664,327,509 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

