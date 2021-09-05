McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 106 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $170.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

