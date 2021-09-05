McIlrath & Eck LLC Invests $36,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,768,000 after purchasing an additional 364,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,412,000 after purchasing an additional 190,338 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,240,000 after purchasing an additional 722,453 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OHI opened at $33.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.