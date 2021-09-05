McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $55,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU opened at $34.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

