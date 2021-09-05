McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,327 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,425,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,036,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 302,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 294,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.