McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Up 8%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 78,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,591,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on MUX. Roth Capital raised their price objective on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 790,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,135,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 574.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,153,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,657 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,267,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 705,200 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.