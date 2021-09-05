Martha L. Byorum Sells 8,000 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. Tecnoglass Inc. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $26.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

