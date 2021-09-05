Mark W. Jenkins Sells 1,922 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total value of $628,782.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark W. Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total value of $3,029,700.00.

Shares of CVNA opened at $328.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.57. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Carvana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

