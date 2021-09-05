Mark S. Colby Sells 7,611 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $1,067,594.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark S. Colby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,194.00.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $149.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 415.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average is $116.94. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

