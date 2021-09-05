Marc Taxay Sells 1,588 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total value of $578,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $182,058.39.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $363.12 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $45,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

