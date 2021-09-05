Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 545.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

