Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 545.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 67.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 41,976 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $1,250,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $2,276,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

