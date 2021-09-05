Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives $69.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after acquiring an additional 350,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,959,000 after purchasing an additional 312,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,911,000 after purchasing an additional 147,210 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.24. 5,010,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,584,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.